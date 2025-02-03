HOMCOM 183x72cm Ramp Aluminum Folding Mobility Scooter Wheelchair

Let HOMCOM help create complete, easy mobility with our wheelchair ramp. Built from a sturdy, anti-corrosive aluminium alloy, this portable ramp uses a ribbed surface to prevent sliding in any weather and has two high side walls to help prevent accidental falls. The threshold ramps is 183cm long, and applicable height is 17-45cm, recommended height is 17-30cm. Not only for use with wheelchairs, this ramp provides ease of access for scooters, bikes and any other unwieldy wheeled object.

Helps move wheelchairs, buggies and walkers etc. Anti-corrosive for extensive use outdoors. Prevents wheels moving around whilst using the ramp mobility scooters

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD