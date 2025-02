CENOKA PS5 Charging Station, 2- Controller Charging Stand, 2.5Hr Fast Charging, With Blue Ambient Light, PS5 Charger for Dual PS5 Controller

๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—— ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ - Upgrade your game station with this LED backlit ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น charging station for ๐—ฃ๐—ฆ๐Ÿฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€. The Blue LED adds for a cool mood-light, whilst the charging station itself will keep your controllers neatly on display.

๐—™๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด โ€“ Less time waiting, and more time winning! Cenokaโ€™s Dual PS5 ControllerCharging Station only takes ๐Ÿฎ.๐Ÿฑ ๐—ต๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ, meaning more time in game so you wonโ€™t miss a moment.

๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—— ๐—•๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ โ€“ Each controller charging slot has its own LED power indicator, letting you know which controllers are available for use. ๐—•๐—น๐˜‚๐—ฒ will indicate ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—น๐—น ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ, whilst ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ means that the controller is still ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด.

๐——๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด โ€“ Cenokaโ€™s PS5 controller charging station can charge up-to 2-controllers at the same time, reducing charging time and messy wires.

๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ถ-๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด โ€“ We have had our charging station manufactured with extra safety features for your peace of mind. ๐—ก๐—ผ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜ ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ-๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด. Over current protection, Over Voltage Protection and Under Voltage Protection mean the device will only supply as much power as the controller needs.

๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—บ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป โ€“ Our charging station can plug directly into the ports on your PS5 with the included power cable, keeping everything in one place. Alternatively, use a USB wall adapter plug (not included).

๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ โ€“ Controllers charged? No problem! Simply turn off the charging station when itโ€™s no longer needed, saving yourself from any ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐˜† usage.