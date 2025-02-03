CENOKA PS5 Charging Station, 2- Controller Charging Stand, 2.5Hr Fast Charging, With Blue Ambient Light, PS5 Charger for Dual PS5 Controller

𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 - Upgrade your game station with this LED backlit 𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹 charging station for 𝗣𝗦𝟱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀. The Blue LED adds for a cool mood-light, whilst the charging station itself will keep your controllers neatly on display.

𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Less time waiting, and more time winning! Cenoka’s Dual PS5 ControllerCharging Station only takes 𝟮.𝟱 𝗵𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲, meaning more time in game so you won’t miss a moment.

𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 – Each controller charging slot has its own LED power indicator, letting you know which controllers are available for use. 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 will indicate 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲, whilst 𝗿𝗲𝗱 means that the controller is still 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴.

𝗗𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 – Cenoka’s PS5 controller charging station can charge up-to 2-controllers at the same time, reducing charging time and messy wires.

𝗧𝗿𝗶-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 – We have had our charging station manufactured with extra safety features for your peace of mind. 𝗡𝗼 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿-𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴. Over current protection, Over Voltage Protection and Under Voltage Protection mean the device will only supply as much power as the controller needs.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Our charging station can plug directly into the ports on your PS5 with the included power cable, keeping everything in one place. Alternatively, use a USB wall adapter plug (not included).

𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿 – Controllers charged? No problem! Simply turn off the charging station when it’s no longer needed, saving yourself from any 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 usage.