Nicoman Turbular White Toilet Brush & Holder With Silicone Head

Nicoman Silicone Toilet Brushes come in a simple practical design, making it the perfect addition to the modern bathroom. It will help keep your bathroom clean and hygienic while adding an elegant touch. Unlike traditional brushes, our soft TPR (Thermo-Plastic-Rubber) bristles won't scratch surfaces. Both the brush and holder are easy to clean, making our floor-standing toilet brush the ideal choice for your bathroom.

Features and Benefits

Innovative flexible design reaches all areas, even under the rim

Anti-clog: wide bristle spacing ensures dirt rinses off easily

Anti-drip: less dripping between cleaning and storing

Brush head and holder can be cleaned with bleach or hot soapy water (NOT the stainless steel handle)

Comes with drainage holder and handy tweezers