Jute Handwoven Storage Basket With Lid (Blue)

Whether your decor is modern, rustic, coastal, or bohemian, this storage basket with lid adds a touch of rustic charm and warmth to your space. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans in Turkey. It showcases the beauty of natural jute fibers, skillfully interwoven to create a sturdy and visually captivating piece. Suitable for indoor and outdoor spaces. Product dimensions are 35 cm x 24 cm x 12 cm.

Sold by Rozi (The Mia Home Ltd)