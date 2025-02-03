Marketplace.
image 1 of Black Detergent Storage Bin

Black Detergent Storage Bin

No ratings yet

Write a review

£44.90

£44.90/each

Sold and sent by Rozi

Delivered by post or courier
Find out more about Marketplace

Black Detergent Storage Bin
Made from high quality galvanised steel, this detergent storage bin will surely give your space the perfect rustic look.Made from high quality galvanised steel.It is rust and stain-resistant, and suitable for outdoor use.The product includes a utility scoop.Product dimensions are 25 cm (H) x 33 cm (W) x 24 cm (D) and its capacity is 10 litres.
Sold by Rozi (The Mia Home Ltd)

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here