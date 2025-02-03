White Detergent Storage Box

Made from high quality galvanised steel, this washing powder storage box will surely give your space the perfect rustic look.

Made from high quality galvanised steel.

It is rust and stain-resistant, and suitable for outdoor use.

The product includes a utility scoop.

Product dimensions are 25 cm (H) x 33 cm (W) x 24 cm (D) and its capacity is 10 litres.