Nina Ottosson Puzzle & Play Rainy Day Gry

Great for curious cats, stimulates natural foraging instincts.

Adjust the difficulty of the puzzle to make it easier for beginners or more challenging for super smarty cats.

Use for daily feeding to encourage a healthy eating pace.

Key Features & Benefits:

14 hidden shallow treat cups

Holds up to 1/4 cup of food.

Made with food safe materials - BPA, PVC & phtalate free

Fights boredom by keeping your cat busy – Boredom Busters

Helps reduce destructive behavior by exercising your cat’s mind

Strengthen the bond with your cat

Fun for all cats – regardless of age & size.