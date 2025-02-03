Marketplace.
Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Harley the Ladybug Red | Cabin Bag

Sold and sent by Tutti Bambini

Harley is a handsome ladybird who’s ready to fly away with his favourite travelling buddy. Always on the go, he’s easy to spot and loves to visit new and exciting places.Trunki ride-on suitcases are perfect for kids on the move. Each one is made from durable, lightweight plastic that is conveniently wipe-clean for any travelling mishaps! Originally designed as hand luggage, Harley Ladybird Trunki is also perfect for taking on sleepovers, staycations and for playing with at home! Our Trunki suitcases are made in the UK from lightweight, wipe-clean plastic that is designed to last. We’re so sure of their quality that each one is covered by our free 5-year guarantee.Volume: 18 litresSize: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cmWeight: 1.7kg / 3.8lbMax Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lbRecommended Age: 3-6 yearsTow & Carry Strap includedMade from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes
Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)

