Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Harley the Ladybug Red | Cabin Bag

Harley is a handsome ladybird who’s ready to fly away with his favourite travelling buddy. Always on the go, he’s easy to spot and loves to visit new and exciting places. Trunki ride-on suitcases are perfect for kids on the move. Each one is made from durable, lightweight plastic that is conveniently wipe-clean for any travelling mishaps! Originally designed as hand luggage, Harley Ladybird Trunki is also perfect for taking on sleepovers, staycations and for playing with at home! Our Trunki suitcases are made in the UK from lightweight, wipe-clean plastic that is designed to last. We’re so sure of their quality that each one is covered by our free 5-year guarantee. Volume: 18 litres Size: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cm Weight: 1.7kg / 3.8lb Max Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lb Recommended Age: 3-6 years Tow & Carry Strap included Made from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes

Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)