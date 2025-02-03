Marketplace.
Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Bernard the Bee Yellow | Cabin Bag

Bernard may be a busy bee, but he’s always got time to go on an adventure with his friend. Flying around humming his little tune, he’s ready to go wherever you go!Perfect for kids on the move, our Trunki ride-on suitcases were originally designed as a fun twist on hand luggage. However, they’re also perfect for playing with at home or taking to sleepovers and staycations. Every one of our Trunki suitcases is covered by a free 5-year guarantee because we are that sure of their quality - they’re made in the UK from durable, lightweight plastic that’s built to last!Volume: 18 litresSize: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cmWeight: 1.7kg / 3.8lbMax Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lbRecommended Age: 3-6 yearsTow & Carry Strap includedMade from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes
