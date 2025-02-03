Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Tipu the Tiger Cabin Bag / Orange

Is that a roar I can hear? There’s no need to worry with Tipu the Tiger around! Tipu is named after the Hindu word for tiger and this tiger Trunki will keep you safe as you ride through the jungle together. Our Trunki Tipu the Tiger ride-on suitcase is the purrfect choice for your little ones - originally intended as hand luggage, our suitcases are also perfect for staycations, sleepovers or for playing with at home. We’re proud of every Trunki we create - each one is made from durable, wipe-clean, durable plastic in the UK. We’re so proud of each one that we cover every Trunki suitcase with a free 5-year guarantee. Volume: 18 litres Size: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cm Weight: 1.7kg / 3.8lb Max Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lb Recommended Age: 3-6 years Tow & Carry Strap included Made from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes

Sold by Tutti Bambini (Tutti Frutti Direct Limited)