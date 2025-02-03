Trunki Ride-On Suitcase - Dudley the Dinosaur Cabin Bag / Green

Prepare for adventures big and small with Dudley the coolest little Dinosaur Trunki, essential for any little Dino explorer!

Designed for travelling tots – pack this loveable Dudley Trunki with all your travel essentials and enjoy new awesome travels – have fun & discover, love your Dudley the Dinosaur Trunki, grab your binoculars, and fasten your seat belt!

Lime green in colour with yellow & green wheels these new little Dinos will be certain to give little Dino experts a Roarrrrring time, wherever they ride, with a promise of no travel tantrums!

Dudley the Dinosaur Trunki features Dino print scales and spikes little Dino explorers’, can roam through plantations along riverbanks, with white horns, perfect to ride to the departure gate!

Little Dino explorers can ride, carry, or be towed along to save tired feet. As with all Trunki ride on suitcases Dudley the Dinosaur Trunki comes with a five year guarantee and has an 18-litre capacity, a comfy saddle, secure lockable catches, a soft rubber trim, and an internal pocket and teddy bear seat belt.

Volume: 18 litres

Size: 46 x 20.5 x 31 cm

Weight: 1.7kg / 3.8lb

Max Ride-On Weight: 50kg/110lb

Recommended Age: 3-6 years

Tow & Carry Strap included

Made from easy to clean hard plastic, simply wipe with soap and water or antibacterial wipes