Schesir Stix Adult Cat Snacks 6x15g 12 Pack

Full case of 6x15g x 12 packs.Schesir STIX is the range of creamy snacks designed to delight and pamper your cat, as well as simultaneously providing it with additional hydration. It is ideal as a snack between meals or as an addition to another food. Comes in 4 different varieties: Chicken, Tuna, Duck & Salmon.

Pack size: 0.09kg

Ingredients

2 x Chicken: chicken broth 61%, chicken 33%, tapioca starch, egg powder, chicken and tuna hydrolysed proteins, fish extract, minerals., 2 x with Salmon: salmon broth 63%, salmon 19%, mackerel 12%, minerals, 2 x with Duck: duck broth 60%, duck 19%, chicken 16%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)