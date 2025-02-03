ValueLights Fibre optic lamp Fibre optic lamp Clear White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 1W Multicolour Bulb

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Ice, ice, baby. Inject some fun, colour, and 90s nostalgia into your home with the Ice Cube RGB LED Fibre Optic Table Lamp. The base houses clear crystal-like ice cube pieces and colour-changing LEDs, which create an amazing light effect through the base and the flowing fibre optic strands. This unique desk lamp is battery powered and looks awesome in any room of the house. It works really well as a calming night light in kids™ bedrooms, or as a relaxing mood in the living room.

Ice, ice, baby. Inject some fun, colour, and 90s nostalgia into your home with the Ice Cube RGB LED Fibre Optic Table Lamp. The base houses clear crystal-like ice cube pieces and colour-changing LEDs, which create an amazing light effect through the base and the flowing fibre optic strands. This unique desk lamp is battery powered and looks awesome in any room of the house. It works really well as a calming night light in kids™ bedrooms, or as a relaxing mood in the living room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.