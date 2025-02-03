Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Set of 2 Toka White Outdoor Ball Lights With Dimmable Rechargeable Battery

ValueLights Set of 2 Toka White Outdoor Ball Lights With Dimmable Rechargeable Battery

No ratings yet

Write a review
Energy rating G

£134.99

£134.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Set of 2 Toka White Outdoor Ball Lights With Dimmable Rechargeable Battery
Upgrade and decorate your garden beautifully with these set of 2 colour changing outdoor ball lights! It’s IP44 rated – making it fully certified for outdoor installation. Its rechargeable battery gives you complete freedom of positioning anywhere in your home or garden. Supplied with an 8 button remote control, allowing you to easily change the type of lighting to suit your mood. These beautiful orbs also come in a variety of sizes for your to choose from, perfect for creating a relaxing display in your home.
Dimmable
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here