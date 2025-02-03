Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Clip-On Black Rechargeable Battery Powered Magnetic Book Light

ValueLights Clip-On Black Rechargeable Battery Powered Magnetic Book Light

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Clip-On Black Rechargeable Battery Powered Magnetic Book Light
The perfect reading light doesn’t exi… This Black LED Clip on Reading Light is the perfect addition to your nighttime novels. The light has 3 different colour temperatures, so you can adjust it to suit your precious peepers. The clip-on book light can be attached directly onto your latest read, but it’s also magnetic if that works better for you. It’s also rechargeable, so you can make sure your light never lets you down. Unfortunately, we can’t promise the same for the ending of the book.
Wireless
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Tablets, eBooks & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here