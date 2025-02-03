ValueLights Clip-On Black Rechargeable Battery Powered Magnetic Book Light

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The perfect reading light doesn’t exi… This Black LED Clip on Reading Light is the perfect addition to your nighttime novels. The light has 3 different colour temperatures, so you can adjust it to suit your precious peepers. The clip-on book light can be attached directly onto your latest read, but it’s also magnetic if that works better for you. It’s also rechargeable, so you can make sure your light never lets you down. Unfortunately, we can’t promise the same for the ending of the book.

The perfect reading light doesn’t exi… This Black LED Clip on Reading Light is the perfect addition to your nighttime novels. The light has 3 different colour temperatures, so you can adjust it to suit your precious peepers. The clip-on book light can be attached directly onto your latest read, but it’s also magnetic if that works better for you. It’s also rechargeable, so you can make sure your light never lets you down. Unfortunately, we can’t promise the same for the ending of the book.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.