ValueLights SMART Sunrise Alarm Clock & Ambient Nightlight with Bluetooth Speaker and Wireless Phone Charger

Climatize your body out of sleep with this smart sunrise alarm clock. This sunrise simulating alarm clock gradually brightens the room with soft, natural light before your set wake-up time. No harsh interruptions, just a soothing transition from sleep to wakefulness. Featuring snooze functions, weather display, sleep aid settings, ambient lighting, adjustable brightness, and dual alarm capabilities for in the week and weekend. Enjoy the convenience of wireless charging your smartphone or air pods (Max 15W). With a built in Bluetooth speaker which allows you to listen to your favourite music. This smart clock works with Alexa and Google Home, which helps you take control via voice commands. Simply download the smart life app and connect with your smartphone. The App control allows you to use your mobile for all features. Choose from 11 lighting modes and 15 sound effects - rain, bonfire, night whisper, yoga, white noise, pink noise, brown noise, forest, ocean, valley stream, melodic, music box, wind chimes and beeping. Using an RGBIC chip, this clock can display a multi-colour effect of dream colours and a choice of 16 million colours providing unlimited customization. The perfect way to wake up peacefully and feeling refreshed.

Alarm Clock Speaker Connectable Dimmable Smart

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)