Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights SMART Multifunction Sunrise Alarm Clock with 2-in-1 Wireless Charging

ValueLights SMART Multifunction Sunrise Alarm Clock with 2-in-1 Wireless Charging

No ratings yet

Write a review

£62.99

£62.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights SMART Multifunction Sunrise Alarm Clock with 2-in-1 Wireless Charging
Climatize your body out of sleep with this smart sunrise alarm clock. This sunrise simulating alarm clock gradually brightens the room with soft, natural light before your set wake-up time. No harsh interruptions, just a soothing transition from sleep to wakefulness. Featuring alarms, snooze functions, sleep aid settings, ambient lighting, adjustable brightness, dual alarm capabilities for in the week and weekend and 2in1 wireless charging for your phone and watch. This clock works with Alexa and Google Home, which helps you take control via voice commands. Simply download the smart life app and connect with your smartphone. The App control allows you to use your mobile phone for all features. Choose from 11 lighting modes and 15 sound effects - rain, bonfire, night whisper, yoga, white noise, pink noise, brown noise, forest, ocean, valley stream, melodic, music box, wind chimes and beeping. Using an RGBIC chip, this clock can display a multi-colour effect of dream colours and a choice of 16 million colours providing unlimited customization. The perfect way to wake up peacefully and feeling refreshed.
AlarmClockConnectableDimmableSmart
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here