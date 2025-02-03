ValueLights SMART Multifunction Sunrise Alarm Clock with 2-in-1 Wireless Charging

Climatize your body out of sleep with this smart sunrise alarm clock. This sunrise simulating alarm clock gradually brightens the room with soft, natural light before your set wake-up time. No harsh interruptions, just a soothing transition from sleep to wakefulness. Featuring alarms, snooze functions, sleep aid settings, ambient lighting, adjustable brightness, dual alarm capabilities for in the week and weekend and 2in1 wireless charging for your phone and watch. This clock works with Alexa and Google Home, which helps you take control via voice commands. Simply download the smart life app and connect with your smartphone. The App control allows you to use your mobile phone for all features. Choose from 11 lighting modes and 15 sound effects - rain, bonfire, night whisper, yoga, white noise, pink noise, brown noise, forest, ocean, valley stream, melodic, music box, wind chimes and beeping. Using an RGBIC chip, this clock can display a multi-colour effect of dream colours and a choice of 16 million colours providing unlimited customization. The perfect way to wake up peacefully and feeling refreshed.

Alarm Clock Connectable Dimmable Smart

