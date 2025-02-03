Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Avery Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp - Gold

ValueLights Avery Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp - Gold

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Avery Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp - Gold
Our cordless lamp makes a real statement in your personal space. Finished in black or gold with a tapered lampshade for a classic look that will fit in with both modern and traditional interiors. Featuring a touch button to turn the warm white light on/off and dim the light brightness. Simply charge the lamp and use it anywhere. This rechargeable lamp comes complete with a 1M USB charging cable. The recommended charging time for full charge is 4 hours to get 6 hours glow time. Please note - we have matching items available in our shop.
DimmableWireless
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here