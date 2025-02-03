Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Set of 10 Kids Battery Powered Fairy String Lights with Stars

ValueLights Set of 10 Kids Battery Powered Fairy String Lights with Stars

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Set of 10 Kids Battery Powered Fairy String Lights with Stars
These star shaped fairy string lights are ideal to help send your little ones off to sleep. They're made up of 10 warm white LED's and are battery operated. They require 3 x AA batteries (batteries not supplied) and are powered by an on / off button on the battery pack. They are 1.4M long (including cable) and can simply be placed in nursery's, playrooms, on tables, and around bedframes to add a cosy feel to your home. These lights look super effective once illuminated.
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here