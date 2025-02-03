ValueLights 2 Pack White Smart Plug

This pack of two Smart plugs allows you to control anything you can plug into the wall without needing to be in the room, making any item smart! These plugs work with Alexa and Google Home, which help you manage appliances via voice commands. They also work by app control which allows you to use your mobile phone to turn on/off the smart plugs at any time, even when you are not at home. They feature a timer function so you can set the smart plug to turn on and off when needed. Check your energy usage on the app as well as the ability to monitor your electricity bill. No hub required, works with any Wi-Fi router.

Connectable Smart

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)