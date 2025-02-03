ValueLights Games controller Games Controller Neon White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 5W Multicolour Bulb

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a fun and colourful ambiance in your home with this neon LED games controller light. This wall light is made from transparent acrylic plastic with a flexible LED silicone strip meaning there are no bulbs required. This eye-catching light is a perfect addition to your bedroom, bar, office, salon and for any party's and events. There are two holes behind the neon lights so you can hang the sign on the wall, or place on a table. This light is powered by a USB and is compatible with PC's, laptops, mobile phones chargers and power banks (Plug also supplied).

Create a fun and colourful ambiance in your home with this neon LED games controller light. This wall light is made from transparent acrylic plastic with a flexible LED silicone strip meaning there are no bulbs required. This eye-catching light is a perfect addition to your bedroom, bar, office, salon and for any party's and events. There are two holes behind the neon lights so you can hang the sign on the wall, or place on a table. This light is powered by a USB and is compatible with PC's, laptops, mobile phones chargers and power banks (Plug also supplied).

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.