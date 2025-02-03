ValueLights 2 Pack Light Bulb Dimmable E14 White Plastic Candle LED SMART 5W Multicolour 6500K 450lm Light Bulb

Discover an easy start to smart lighting with this twin pack of colour changing bulbs. These smart bulbs work with Alexa and Google Home, which help you manage via voice commands. They also work by app control which allows you to use your mobile phone to turn the smart bulbs on/off at any time, even when you are not at home. These RGBCCT colour changing bulbs can also be set on cool or warm white. Customize pre-sets, fixed colours of your choice and set timers, so you won’t accidentally leave it on all night, all within the app. Simply download the smart life app, connect and smarten up your home.

Connectable Dimmable Smart

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)