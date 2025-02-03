Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Neon Unicorn Neon White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 5W Pink Bulb

ValueLights Neon Unicorn Neon White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 5W Pink Bulb

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Neon Unicorn Neon White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 5W Pink Bulb
Create a fun and colourful ambiance in your home with this neon LED Unicorn light. This wall light is made from transparent acrylic plastic with a flexible LED silicone strip meaning there are no bulbs required. This eye-catching light is a perfect addition to your bedroom, bar, office, salon and for any party's and events. There are two holes behind the neon lights so you can hang the sign on the wall, or place on a table. This light is powered by a USB and is compatible with PC's, laptops, mobile phones chargers and power banks (Plug also supplied).
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here