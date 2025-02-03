Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Candy Cane Red Indoor String Light

ValueLights Candy Cane Red Indoor String Light

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Candy Cane Red Indoor String Light
This set of 10 LED candy cane string lights are everything you need to make your Christmas as magical as ever! They come in a traditional red and white finish and are made from durable hard plastic. They are battery operated, require 3 x AA batteries (batteries not supplied) and are powered by an on / off button on the battery pack. They are 1M long (including cable) and can simply be placed on fireplaces, tables, garlands and around bedframes to add a magical festive feel to your home. These lights look super effective once illuminated.
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here