ValueLights SMART RGBIC TV Backlight Light Bars Home Cinema Gaming Kit

Discover an easy start to smart lighting with this LED home cinema kit. Featuring 2 light bars, a HDMI running lighting sensor and a TV backlight. Using RGBIC chips, they can display a multi-colour effect of dream colours and a choice of 16 million colours providing unlimited customization options, brightness levels and flowing multicolour effects. Sync up with your music and mimic the colours from your screen to amp up any party or entertainment system. Simply download the smart life app and connect the lights with your smartphone. App control allows you to use your mobile phone to turn the lights on/off at any time, set timers and static colour settings. These lights work with Alexa and Google Home, which helps you take control via voice commands. Suitable for 55-75 inch screens only.

Remote Adjustable Connectable Dimmable Smart

