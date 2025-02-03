Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights LED strip LED Strip Light Dimmable Multicolour SMART Strip Light and Integrated LED 24W Multicolour Bulb

ValueLights LED strip LED Strip Light Dimmable Multicolour SMART Strip Light and Integrated LED 24W Multicolour Bulb

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights LED strip LED Strip Light Dimmable Multicolour SMART Strip Light and Integrated LED 24W Multicolour Bulb
Create a fun and colourful ambiance in your home with these multi coloured LED strip lights. This bundle features 2 x 5m LED strips with 30 LEDs per metre. Every colour gives your room a different style and mood. A perfect gift for both adults and kids! These plug in LED strip lights are great for bedrooms, kitchen cabinets, living rooms, bars, gaming desk, bookcase, stairs, TV, bed, door, wall, or ceiling lighting. You can use them for many occasions like parties, Christmas, and other events. Great for use all year round. Complete with a remote control with 44 keys which allows you to adjust the lighting effects, change colour options, adjust brightness and features Bluetooth connection which allows you to play music. These lights can be controlled by a mobile phone app. Simply download the app by scanning the QR code shown within the instruction manual. Featuring self-adhesive tape which is stuck on the back of the strips which enables you to stick the strip lights where you desire.
RemoteConnectableDimmableSmartWireless
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here