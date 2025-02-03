Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Infinity Black Floor Lamp

ValueLights Infinity Black Floor Lamp

No ratings yet

Write a review
Energy rating F

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Infinity Black Floor Lamp
Lighten up your home in a versatile and environmentally friendly way with LED lighting. This floor lamp features a sleek double twist design and comes in a matt black finish. This futuristic light looks just as effective switched off as it does on, while giving off a warm yet vibrant ambience. This light is sure to be a showstopper that’ll brighten up your home. Please note - we have matching items available in our shop.
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here