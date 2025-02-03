Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights Outdoor Black Wire Basket Candlelight Lantern

ValueLights Outdoor Black Wire Basket Candlelight Lantern

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights Outdoor Black Wire Basket Candlelight Lantern
This minimalistic decorative table lamp features a black wire metal lantern frame design, complementing this is a beautiful built in LED that glows just like a candle creating a pleasant display. Its elegant and unique design makes it a real statement piece, whilst creating a beautiful ambience within a room or outdoor space. This lamp requires 2 x AA batteries - not supplied.
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here