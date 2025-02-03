Marketplace.
ValueLights Modern Polished Chrome Touch Table Lamp With White Shade

ValueLights Modern Polished Chrome Touch Table Lamp With White Shade
Modern square shaped base touch table lamp in a polished chrome metal finish with a white fabric rectangular lamp shade. Simply touch the metal base to turn it on. The light can be set to 4 stages: off, a low level light for mood lighting, a medium level light for general lighting and a high level light which is the brightest setting to create an intense pool of light. Ideal for use in hallways, bedrooms, living rooms, lounges and offices. Please Note: This lamp requires dimmable bulbs. Not suitable for standard LED or energy saving bulbs.
Dimmable
