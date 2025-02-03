Marketplace.
ValueLights Modern Bushed Chrome IP54 Rated Outdoor Garden Walk Over Light

ValueLights Modern Bushed Chrome IP54 Rated Outdoor Garden Walk Over Light

ValueLights Modern Bushed Chrome IP54 Rated Outdoor Garden Walk Over Light
Modern walkover outdoor light in a brushed chrome finish. This ground light is designed to lighten up and decorate your garden, it can be used to illuminate a focal point in your garden and or provide lighting to a walkway. This fixture is waterproof (IP54 Rated) making it a great solution for outdoor lighting. Includes a 300mm cable.
