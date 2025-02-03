ValueLights Modern Bushed Chrome IP54 Rated Outdoor Garden Walk Over Light

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Modern walkover outdoor light in a brushed chrome finish. This ground light is designed to lighten up and decorate your garden, it can be used to illuminate a focal point in your garden and or provide lighting to a walkway. This fixture is waterproof (IP54 Rated) making it a great solution for outdoor lighting. Includes a 300mm cable.

Modern walkover outdoor light in a brushed chrome finish. This ground light is designed to lighten up and decorate your garden, it can be used to illuminate a focal point in your garden and or provide lighting to a walkway. This fixture is waterproof (IP54 Rated) making it a great solution for outdoor lighting. Includes a 300mm cable.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.