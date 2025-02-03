ValueLights 2 Pack B22 White Plastic GLS LED 6W Warm White 3000K 500lm Light Bulb

Pack of 2 - high power LED GLS bulbs. These top quality thermal plastic bodied bulbs utilise the latest in LED lighting technology. They are not only ultra energy saving (only 6w) but they give approximately equivalent light output to 60w standard bulbs! These LED bulbs are manufactured to the highest possible standards. The bulbs use the latest high quality LED chips which emit a great output of light as well as being very reliable. The bulbs are a low cost item to run using only 6 watts of power and have a 20,000 hour lifetime rating, which will save you a substantial amount of money over that duration. Due to the high quality LED chips used, the colour will never differ or gradually fade. LED technology is developing so rapidly, we fly these in from the Far East to ensure you get the very latest specification. These 3000K Warm White bulbs are extremely bright as they use the brightest LED's to emit 500 lumens. These bulbs are manufactured to the highest possible standards and include a one year guarantee against faulty manufacture. These top quality bulbs utilise the latest in LED lighting technology. Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, hallways, living rooms, hallways, bedrooms and more!

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)