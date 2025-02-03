ValueLights 3 Pack G9 Clear Plastic Capsule LED 3W Warm White 3000K 300lm Light Bulb

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

High quality 3w G9 LED light bulbs. Energy Saving - Only 3w! Colour Temperature: 3000K Warm White colour rating. 300 Lumens. All bulbs are quality tested to ensure maximum life and reliability. Use of different types and finishes of bulb can dramatically alter the mood and atmosphere providing bright light in working areas and soft tones in areas of relaxation. Please ensure that the bulb does not exceed the maximum wattage recommended for your light fitting.

