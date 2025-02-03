ValueLights 4 Pack GU10 White Plastic Spotlight LED 5W Warm White 3000K 450lm Light Bulb

These high power, economical LED bulbs are manufactured to the highest possible standards making them an ideal and reliable bulb for replacing old 50w halogen lamps. These are non-dimmable thermal plastic bodied GU10 bulbs, ideal for spotlights, wall lights and downlights. The bulbs are wonderful low cost items to run using only 5 watts of power and have a 20,000 hour long lifetime rating, which will save you a substantial amount of money over that duration. LED Technology is developing so rapidly, we fly these in from the Far East to ensure you get the very latest specification. They are not only ultra energy saving (only 5W) but they develop a wonderful 450 lumens and have a colour rating of 3000K (Warm White). Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, hallways, living rooms, hallways, bedrooms and more! Please Note: These Bulbs Are NOT Dimmable

