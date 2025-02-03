ValueLights 10 Pack GU10 White Plastic Spotlight LED 3W Warm White 3000K 280lm Light Bulb

These LED bulbs are manufactured to the highest possible standards making them an ideal and reliable bulb for replacing old halogen lamps. These are non-dimmable glass bodied GU10 bulbs, ideal for spotlights, wall lights and downlights. The bulbs are a low cost item to run using only 3 watts of power and have a 20,000 hour lifetime rating, which will save you a substantial amount of money over that duration. LED Technology is developing so rapidly, we fly these in from the Far East to ensure you get the very latest specification. They are not only ultra energy saving (only 3W) but they develop a wonderful 280 lumens and have a colour rating of 3000K (Warm White). Ideal for use in kitchens, dining rooms, hallways, living rooms, hallways, bedrooms and more!

