ValueLights 5 Pack Vintage Filament Dimmable E27 Amber Glass Pear LED 4W Warm White 1800K 240lm Light Bulb

This pack of 5 vintage looking, high technology dimmable ES E27 4w LED squirrel cage light bulbs are a fantastic, state of the art, modern take on a designer classic. Edison steampunk bulbs are currently being used in fashionable and trendy cafes, bars and restaurants around the world, but can often use a large amount of energy and need replacing regularly. But no more. This is a brand new, energy saving, long life bulb - featuring an authentic detailed filament which replicates that of a traditional radio valve bulb, but uses the latest LED lighting technology. This glorious, amber tinted bulb uses up to 80% less energy than standard bulbs but emits the same stunning warm white glow. Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and dining areas, as well as hotels, period homes, theatres, TV/film applications and more. 25,000 hour bulb life (approx). 440 lumens. 2700k colour temperature. 4w.

Dimmable

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)