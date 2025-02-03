Quest 30cm Multi-Function Electric Cooker

Quest are the leading manufacturers of the very best kitchen appliances suitable for all homes and office spaces. From kettles & toasters to blenders & hot plates, view the whole range to see how you can maximise your culinary skills today! This multi-function electric cooker pan will allow you to cook all sorts of different meals, for yourself or for a group of friends and family! Use the pan to fry, sauté, simmer, brown, and more – it works for all kinds of meals, including stir-fries, chillies, breakfasts and many others. The pan gives you full control over your cooking process, with an adjustable temperature from 100°C to 240°C, and a clear glass lid with steam vents that allows you to safely view the food during cooking. Its 30 x 30cm surface provides plenty of room, making it suitable for larger meals. The pan features a non-stick surface for easy food transferring and cleaning, as well as a cool touch handle for safety, and a detachable power cable, allowing for easy serving by simply picking the pan up via the handle.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd