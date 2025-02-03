Marketplace.
image 1 of 5ft Kingsize Fabric Bed Frame With Padded Headboard In Blue

5ft Kingsize Fabric Bed Frame With Padded Headboard In Blue

No ratings yet

Write a review

£156.99

£156.99/each

Sold and sent by Comfy Living Limited

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

5ft Kingsize Fabric Bed Frame With Padded Headboard In Blue
This modern bed frame is upholstered in a soft hopsack fabric and makes an elegant bedroom centrepiece with this stylish, minimalist design. The frame features a large panelled headboard with padded detail and low foot board with understated tapered peg feet to add a contemporary touch to any bedroom.
Sold by Comfy Living Limited

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here