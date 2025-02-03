Grey Double Wooden Ottoman Bed Frame Double Bed with Storage

😎 STYLISH - This solid wooden ottoman storage bed is perfect for creating extra space in your bedroom. With a huge under bed storage compartment featuring easy dual gas lift access this bed makes a classic and practical addition to any bedroom. The contemporary design and neutral grey colour is bang on trend and sure to effortlessly fit in with your bedroom interiors.

📦 EXTRA STORAGE - Your bed has been specially designed to provide even more under bed storage space. The bed base is 30cm deep which allows you to fit even more items under your bed. The under bed storage compartment is perfect to fit duvets, clothes, pillows and any other items you need to store away. The bed comes with a fabric base which means your items will not directly touch the floor keeping them clean and safe.

😴 COMFORT - This ottoman storage bed frame features solid sprung wooden slats providing added support and extra comfort to help you get the best nights sleep possible. The perfect base for your mattress to help you drift off to sleep that much faster.

💪 DURABLE - This ottoman bed set is finished in hardwearing, high quality hardwood. It has a strong steel internal frame and centre support legs. The quality construction of this bed results in a sturdy, durable frame making sure you have a comfortable place to sleep for years to come.

🛏️ PRODUCT DETAILS - Standard, H:110cm, L:201cm, W:148cm. Easy to assemble! Includes headboard, footboard, base, slats, sides, fixtures, fittings & instructions. UK Mainland Delivery only, delivery excludes Channel Islands, Highlands and Northern Ireland.