Inflatable Air Bed Double Sleeper With Built In Pump

Looking for a comfortable and convenient solution for accommodating overnight guests, movie nights or creating a temporary sleeping space. Look no further than the Home Treats UK Inflatable Double Air Bed with a built in pump. This versatile air mattress offers a comfortable and practical solution for a variety of needs.

The Key Benefits of our Double Air Bed With In Built Pump

No need to scramble for spare bedding when guests arrive unexpectedly. This inflatable air bed inflates quickly and easily using the built-in electric pump, providing a comfortable sleeping solution in minutes.

Enjoy a comfortable night's sleep even on your next camping adventure. This inflatable air bed packs down compactly and inflates quickly, making it a convenient addition to your camping gear.

This air bed is constructed with 40 internal structure air coils to provide excellent lumbar and back support. Unlike standard air mattresses that can sag in the middle, this design ensures a comfortable and supportive sleep experience for all.

The flocked top surface of the air bed offers a luxuriously soft and comfortable sleeping experience. Say goodbye to the uncomfortable, plastic feel of traditional air mattresses.

Made from durable puncture resistant PVC material, this air bed is built to withstand everyday use. It also features a weight capacity of up to 250kg, making it suitable for most sleepers.

Size ‎203 x 152 x 51cm Packed size is Approximately 38 x 26 x 38cm.