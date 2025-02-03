Natures Menu Cat Chicken with Salmon & Tuna 85g x 18

Our wet cat food tins give your cat everything they need to thrive. This recipe gives your cat a fishy feast of salmon, tuna and chicken. This chicken and salmon cat food recipe is packed with high quality, simple, natural ingredients. Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, with no added sugar or grain. Natures Menu Especially for Cats puts your cat first. Cats need a high meat quality diet to help them thrive - and that's exactly what is in each of our recipes. This recipe gives your cat a fishy feast of salmon, tuna and chicken. We only use quality, wholesome, simple ingredients in all our cat food. Each can is packed with high quality, simple, natural ingredients. Free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives, with no added sugar or grain. So it not only does good for your cat but it tastes good too. All our ingredients have been carefully selected for their individual nutritional benefits that they bring to your cat’s diet. Each recipe has been developed with our nutrition experts so you can be sure that your cat is getting the nutrition they need to be at their best. We know it can be confusing knowing what’s in your cat’s food which is why at Natures Menu we make things simple, by showing you exactly what’s in each tin, in a clear and simple way. 60% chicken, 6% salmon 4% tuna and 30% broth with added vitamins and minerals. These chicken and salmon cat food cans give your cat everything they need to thrive - each of our recipes are gently cooked to ensure all the Natures Menu goodness is locked in. Using simple, no fuss, natural ingredients gives your cat everything they need, plus peace of mind that you’re doing the right thing for them. We only use quality, wholesome, simple ingredients in all our cat food. All our complete and balanced meals are made to FEDIAF guidelines.

Pack size: 1.53kg

Ingredients

Chicken 60%, Chicken Broth 29.3%, Salmon 6%, Tuna 4%, Minerals 0.7%

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)