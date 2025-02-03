Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diet Feline Cat Food UR Urinary With Chicken - 10 x 85g

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets UR St/Ox Urinary is a nutritionally complete diet that has been specially developed to help dissolve struvite urinary crystals and stones. Designed to reduce the risk of urinary stones recurring (struvite and calcium oxalate), Purina UR will also help to nutritionally manage feline idiopathic cystitis by increasing water intake and encouraging the production of dilute urine. The food also contains nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids and natural source of glycosaminoglycan which helps support the health of the urinary tract.

Pack size: 0.85kg

Ingredients

Meat and animal by-products (incl. 17% chicken), fish and fish by-products, minerals, grains, vegetable by-products, various sugars

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)