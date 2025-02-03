Marketplace.
image 1 of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diet Feline Cat Food UR Urinary With Chicken - 10 x 85g

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diet Feline Cat Food UR Urinary With Chicken - 10 x 85g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.49

£14.49/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diet Feline Cat Food UR Urinary With Chicken - 10 x 85g
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets UR St/Ox Urinary is a nutritionally complete diet that has been specially developed to help dissolve struvite urinary crystals and stones. Designed to reduce the risk of urinary stones recurring (struvite and calcium oxalate), Purina UR will also help to nutritionally manage feline idiopathic cystitis by increasing water intake and encouraging the production of dilute urine. The food also contains nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids and natural source of glycosaminoglycan which helps support the health of the urinary tract.
Pack size: 0.85kg

Ingredients

Meat and animal by-products (incl. 17% chicken), fish and fish by-products, minerals, grains, vegetable by-products, various sugars

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here