Supreme Tiny Friends Harry Hamster Tasty Mix Food - All Sizes

Supreme Tiny Friends Harry Hamster Tasty Mix Food - 700g

Harry Hamster Tasty Mix is nutritionally balanced and suitable for hamsters of all shapes and sizes. Delicious ingredients such as whole peanuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, maize, oats, wheat and peas, as well as added vitamins provide a tasty everyday diet that helps promote your pet's natural wellbeing and vitality.

Pack size: 0.7kg

Ingredients

Extruded wheat, Soya bean meal, Toasted wheat, Flaked peas, Alfalfa meal, Whole maize, Flaked maize, Sunflower seeds, Peanut kernels, Peanuts in shells, Pumpkin seeds, Soya bean hulls, Soya oil, Wheat feed, Extruded locust beans., May contain genetically modified soya and traces of nuts.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)