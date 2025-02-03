Purina Veterinary Diet Canine EN Gastrointestinal Dog Food- 12 x 400g Tins

Purina Veterinary Diets EN canine formulas provide complete and balanced nutrition for growth of puppies and maintenance of the adult dog and have been formulated to achieve the following benefits:Benefits:High digestibility.Source of MCTs (22-34% of fat).Moderate fat.Source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.Low fibre.Increased antioxidant vitamins E & C.Added Zinc.Ingredients:Ingredients (Dry): Brewers rice, corn gluten meal, whole grain corn, chicken meal, animal fat preserved with mixed-tocopherols (form of Vitamin E), coconut oil, calcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, wheat bran, animal digest, potassium chloride, L-Lysine monohydrochloride, sodium bicarbonate, salt, fish oil, zinc proteinate, Vitamin E supplement, dried colostrum, choline chloride, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of Vitamin C), manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, niacin, copper proteinate, Vitamin A supplement, calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin supplement, Vitamin B-12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride, garlic oil, folic acid, Vitamin D-3 supplement, calcium iodate, biotin, menadione sodium bisulfite complex (source of Vitamin K activity), sodium selenite. Ingredients (Canned): Water sufficient for processing, chicken, rice, liver, meat by-products, coconut oil, guar gum, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, calcium phosphate, added colour, Vitamin E supplement, L-Lysine monohydrochloride, calcium carbonate, zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, niacin, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, Vitamin B-12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, Vitamin A supplement, potassium iodide, folic acid, Vitamin D-3 supplement, biotin, sodium selenite.

Pack size: 4.8kg

Ingredients

Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin. Highly digestible ingredients: pork heart, poultry liver and heart, egg powder, rice

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)