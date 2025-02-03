Purina Veterinary Diet Feline HA Hypoallergenic Cat Food - 3.5kg

Purina Veterinary Diets HA Hypoallergenic Feline Formula offers dietary benefits that provide balanced nutrition while meeting your adult cat's and kitten's special needs.Benefits:Hydrolyzed protein with a low molecular weight.Low allergen carbohydrate source.Highly digestible.Balanced nutrition for both growth and maintenance.Ingredients and Analysis:Rice starch, hydrolyzed soy protein isolate, partially hydrogenated canola oil preserved with TBHQ, hydrolyzed chicken liver, tricalcium phosphate, powdered cellulose, corn oil, hydrolyzed chicken, sodium bisulfate, DL-Methionine, potassium chloride, choline chloride, tetra sodium pyrophosphate, L-Lysine monohydrochloride, phosphoric acid, salt, vegetable gums (gum arabic, guar gum), taurine, lecithin, magnesium oxide, zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, Vitamin E supplement, manganese sulfate, niacin, calcium carbonate, citric acid, Vitamin A supplement, calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate, copper sulfate, BHA (a preservative), riboflavin supplement, Vitamin B-12 supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride, folic acid, Vitamin D-3 supplement, calcium iodate, biotin, menadione sodium bisulfite complex (source of Vitamin K activity), sodium selenite.

Pack size: 3.5kg

Ingredients

Purified Rice Starch¹, Hydrolised Soya Protein², Soyabean Oil, Minerals, Cellulose, Hydrolysed Digest², Pork Fat, Fish Oil, ¹Carbohydrate Source, ²Protein Sources

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)