Hi Life Feed Me! Complete Moist Dog Food With Beef Cheese & Veg 6kg Carry Pack

HiLife FEED ME! is a range of nutritious, delicious recipes that your canine companion can really enjoy. That's why our recipes are made using a selection of meat proteins, vegetables and a balance of carbohydrates, essential fatty acids and vitamins & minerals. The result is a soft, moist and meaty dinner that's great-tasting, nutritionally balanced and avoids a lot of the mess often associated with other types of food. *High quality meat protein aids growth and muscle development *Fibre from vegetables helps promote an efficient digestive process *Carbohydrates from wheat provide energy for a full and healthy life *Essential amino acids for muscles, enzymes and vital body processes *Antioxidant Vitamin E helps support the body's natural defences *Natural essential fatty acids encourage a soft and glossy coat *Vitamin A is added for healthy skin, eyes and vision *Vitamin D3 assists the uptake of vital minerals *Contains NO artificial colours or flavours *Calcium for strong teeth and healthy bones This is a complete petfood for adult dogs. Product of the UK. Composition: Meat Meals (including beef, 24%), Ground Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran. Sugar, Vegetable Glycerine, Chicken, Poultry Fat, Minerals, Dried Vegetables (1.0%), Meat Stock, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Powder. Additives: Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 10,000 iu/kg, Vitamin D3 1,500 iu/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Zinc Oxide 89 mg/kg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 35 mg/kg, Calcium Iodate Monohydrate 1.4 mg/kg, Antioxidants.

Pack size: 0.18kg

Ingredients

Meat meal (24%, including beef 6%), wholegrain wheat, wheat bran, sugar, vegetable glycerine, poultry fat, meat stock, dried garden vegetables (1.1%), salt, minerals, cheese powder (0.1%), chicory extract (0.05%), yeast extract (0.05%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)