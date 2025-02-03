Marketplace.
Hi Life Feed Me! Complete Moist Dog Food With Beef Cheese & Veg 6kg Carry Pack

HiLife FEED ME! is a range of nutritious, delicious recipes that your canine companion can really enjoy. That's why our recipes are made using a selection of meat proteins, vegetables and a balance of carbohydrates, essential fatty acids and vitamins & minerals. The result is a soft, moist and meaty dinner that's great-tasting, nutritionally balanced and avoids a lot of the mess often associated with other types of food.*High quality meat protein aids growth and muscle development*Fibre from vegetables helps promote an efficient digestive process *Carbohydrates from wheat provide energy for a full and healthy life*Essential amino acids for muscles, enzymes and vital body processes*Antioxidant Vitamin E helps support the body's natural defences*Natural essential fatty acids encourage a soft and glossy coat*Vitamin A is added for healthy skin, eyes and vision*Vitamin D3 assists the uptake of vital minerals*Contains NO artificial colours or flavours*Calcium for strong teeth and healthy bonesThis is a complete petfood for adult dogs. Product of the UK.Composition: Meat Meals (including beef, 24%), Ground Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran. Sugar, Vegetable Glycerine, Chicken, Poultry Fat, Minerals, Dried Vegetables (1.0%), Meat Stock, Sunflower Oil, Cheese Powder. Additives: Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 10,000 iu/kg, Vitamin D3 1,500 iu/kg, Vitamin E 150 mg/kg, Zinc Oxide 89 mg/kg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 35 mg/kg, Calcium Iodate Monohydrate 1.4 mg/kg, Antioxidants.
Pack size: 0.18kg

Ingredients

Meat meal (24%, including beef 6%), wholegrain wheat, wheat bran, sugar, vegetable glycerine, poultry fat, meat stock, dried garden vegetables (1.1%), salt, minerals, cheese powder (0.1%), chicory extract (0.05%), yeast extract (0.05%).

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain SweetenersDoes Not contain Colouring
