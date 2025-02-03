The Christmas Workshop Animated Elves Christmas Train Set

This wonderfully finished, elf inspired Christmas train set is the perfect festive decoration to whizz around the base of your Christmas tree and spread the joy this festive period!

The Christmas train set features 1 x classic steam engine, 3 x festively themed carriages, 8 x curved track pieces, and 4 x straight track pieces. The track will measure 400cm once laid out, making it the perfect size to circumnavigate all standard sized Christmas trees.

The festive train set is battery operated, and requires 2 x AA batteries to come to life. Once turned on the train features realistic steam engine sounds, and also has a light that comes on, adding to the novelty of the product.

Features two cheeky elves who use a see-saw at the rear of the carriage layout to bop up and down

The locomotive steam train has a working headlight, and makes realistic sounds.

Approx. Product Dimensions: 40 x 33 x 8 cm / Made of plastic material