Blackmoor 69849 3-Tiered Food Steamer with 2.3L Capacity

3-TIERED FOOD STEAMER – This stainless-steel food steamer features 3 tiers plus a 3mm heat-resistant tempered transparent glass lid with steam vent, so you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking. Its generous capacity is ideal for steaming a wide range of ingredients.

WORKS ON ALL HOB TYPES – The steamer measures at 20 x 26 x 27.5cm with a capacity of 2.3L and is suitable for use in any kitchen as it works on all hob types including electric, gas, induction hob and hotplates. The steamer can be stacked together for easy storage.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL – You can use each of the three tiers to steam a wide range of ingredients at the same time including vegetables, rice, fish, and meat. Alternatively, the 3-tiered steamer can be changed into a double steamer by removing the insert basket, or the base pot can be used as a stockpot when you’re not using it as a water tray for steaming.

DURABLE AND EASY TO USE - Each section on this steamer features soft-touch, heat resistant handles for effortless movement and a comfortable grip. The three-tier steamer is made from lightweight and durable stainless steel with an induction base. It is recommended that the steamer sections and lid are hand-washed to maintain the finish.