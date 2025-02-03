Blackmoor Non Stick Roasting Tin with Removable Rack

ROASTING TIN WITH RACK - Cook a variety of delicious meals with this roasting tray and removable rack. Made from stainless steel, it’s a great addition to your kitchen as it offers excellent heat conduction for even baking and grilling.

EVEN COOKING – The tin comes with a cooling rack with a crosswire design and four raised feet to make cooking a breeze. Its corrugated surface promotes even circulation of hot air to ensure your food is cooked perfectly without being soaked in excess oils or juices, while the raised feet prevent grilled food from falling.

VERSATILE - From roasting meat to baking cookies, this durable pan can handle it all with ease. It features two stainless-steel handles on either side of the tray for transportation. The tray size is 38 x 27.5 x 7cm, while the inner tray size is 35 x 24.5 x 7cm and it is suitable to be used in most ovens.

EASY CLEANING - The tray’s deep sides prevent food and liquids from spilling out, helping keep your oven clean. Cleaning your tray couldn’t be easier, simply hand wash it with hot water and mild soap and a soft cloth or sponge.