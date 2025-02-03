Chest Of 2 Drawers Bedroom Wooden Furniture Bedside Wood Cabinet Storage Side Table - Black

Sleek Design - Minimalist discrete no handle design finished in a smooth wood in 2 attractive colours to choose from. Clean simple lines slot easily into any bedroom interior.

Large Compact Storage - Drawers with ample of space to store all your essential clothes enough room for t shirts, pairs of socks per drawer. Ideal for all items including toys, towels, stationary games DVD’s & more.

Strong & Sturdy - Designed with form and function in mind made from premium high density particleboard wood. Robust wooden panels are hardwearing and durable to ensure drawers last.

Smooth Drawers - Quite and easy glide drawers on premium metal runners allows for a easy open and close every time. Discrete modern handle design easy to slot fingers in and slide open.

Multipurpose: These chests of drawers are multipurpose to meet a variety of uses due to their size, from bedside tables to deep chests of drawers to wide cabinet-style drawers to meet your required usage needs.

Versatile - Low streamlined design allows the drawers to double up as a nightstand, bedside table or side table. Capable of holding up to 50kg ontop, 5kg per drawer. Product Size H:40 cm x W:29 cm x D: 29 cm