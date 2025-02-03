Chrome Footed Sand Tall Headboard Fabric Bed Frame - King 5ft
£581.88
£581.88/each
Sold and sent by iLikeStores Ltd
Delivered by courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
|Kids bed
|No
|Size
|King
|Height between bunks (cm)
|N/A
|Suitable for adult use
|Yes
|Frame Finish
|Fabric
|Ladder position
|N/A
|Mattress depth (cm)
|N/A
|Self assembly required
|Yes
|Base Type
|Sprung slats
|Headboard included
|Yes
|Type
|Frame
|Mattress included
|No
|Maximum user weight per bunk (kg)
|N/A
|Storage options
|No Storage
|Assembled dimensions (cm)
|223 (L) x 147 (W) x 125 (H)
|Height to top of side rail (cm)
|N/A
Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification.
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Products that are big or heavy, or require age-verification can require specialist delivery.
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
Manufacturer Address
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review